QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 4.4% on Analyst Downgrade

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.69. 3,200,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,856,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

QS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $2,761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,423.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $2,761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,423.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $72,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,307.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,423,199 shares of company stock worth $12,699,486 over the last ninety days. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 22.91, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

