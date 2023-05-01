ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST – Get Rating) by 390.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PST. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury by 657.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 563,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 489,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury Stock Up 1.7 %

PST traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,942. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

