ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.85

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 7477278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 95,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

