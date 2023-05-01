ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $3.38

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.31. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 8,726,786 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth $38,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

See Also

