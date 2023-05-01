ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.99

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.99 and last traded at $70.36, with a volume of 45844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.36.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 218,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 204,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

