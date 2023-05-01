Prometeus (PROM) Price Down 0% This Week

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $94.33 million and $935,609.60 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $4.90 or 0.00016694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

