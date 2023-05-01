Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.89

Prom (PROM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00016674 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $89.17 million and $2.70 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019219 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017961 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,313.61 or 1.00028031 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.96140191 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,541,310.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

