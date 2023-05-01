Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.81-$6.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.99 billion-$80.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.59 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.13.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PG opened at $156.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $162.95.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 239,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,647,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.