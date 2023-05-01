Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.62

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 30984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $681.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 25.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 149,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

