PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. PotCoin has a total market cap of $322,713.10 and approximately $29.82 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 28% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00309487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018972 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000904 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000693 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003558 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,251,231 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.