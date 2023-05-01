Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $50.74. 176,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,833. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $180,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

