Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on POR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.62 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

