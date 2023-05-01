Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

NYSE POR opened at $50.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

