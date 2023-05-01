Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:POR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.71. 100,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 511,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

