Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading 5% Higher

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.71. 643,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 728,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $353,644.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,737.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Portillo’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

