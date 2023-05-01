PLATINCOIN Price Hits $0.0942 on Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $471,206.06 and $16,550.15 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 732,327,232 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 732,324,321.84029 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.09414059 USD and is down -8.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,893.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

