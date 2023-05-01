Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Up 18.4% in April

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Piraeus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piraeus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Piraeus Financial stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,612. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

Featured Articles

