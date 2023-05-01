Piper Sandler Raises Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Price Target to $23.00

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of UVE opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.09 million, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $20.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $1.00. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $490,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $103,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.