Piper Sandler Raises Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Price Target to $23.00

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Universal Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of UVE opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.09 million, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $20.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance
In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $490,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $103,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
