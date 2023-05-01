Piper Sandler Raises Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $370.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ALGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $354.80.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $325.30 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

