Piper Sandler Lowers WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target to $29.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $26.62 on Monday. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,533,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,004,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,606,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,356,000 after buying an additional 106,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,337,000 after buying an additional 77,681 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

