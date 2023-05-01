Piper Sandler Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $19.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

PTEN opened at $11.04 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.