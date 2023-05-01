Piper Sandler Cuts Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Price Target to $17.00

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAFC. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

HAFC opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $493.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,707,000 after buying an additional 26,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,070,000 after buying an additional 125,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,356,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.