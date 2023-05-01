Piper Sandler Cuts Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Price Target to $17.00

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAFC. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hanmi Financial Price Performance
HAFC opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $493.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hanmi Financial Company Profile
Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.