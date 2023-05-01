PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 146,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 372,596 shares.The stock last traded at $90.44 and had previously closed at $91.05.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

See Also

