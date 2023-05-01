Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX opened at $99.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.76. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

