Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 5,219 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.6% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,202,000 after buying an additional 373,142 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,731,000 after buying an additional 307,993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $55,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $345.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.14. The company has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.