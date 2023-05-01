Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 50 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Illumina by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,110,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $224,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 0.7 %

ILMN opened at $204.21 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $309.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.