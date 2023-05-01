Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for 1.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.22% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $1,446,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 25,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJRD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $56.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

