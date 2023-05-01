Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.8% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GILD opened at $82.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.