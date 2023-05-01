Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Peapack-Gladstone Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $152,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Carmen M. Bowser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,161.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $152,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $26.53 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

