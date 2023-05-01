Philadelphia Trust Co. Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after buying an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,114,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,972 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Shares of PNC traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.54. 1,081,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,315. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average of $150.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.