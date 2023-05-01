Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 1.08% of Donegal Group worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 2,703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $464.25 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -212.50%.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,638,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,116,053.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Further Reading

