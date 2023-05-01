Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $3.40 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after buying an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,934,000 after buying an additional 148,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of T stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

