Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $6,514,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 296,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,794,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $102.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

