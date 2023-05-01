Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Gap Down to $22.20

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $20.86. Peakstone Realty Trust shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 17,365 shares.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 4.1 %

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

