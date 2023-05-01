PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Up 13.9% in April

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of PCM Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCM. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

