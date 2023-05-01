PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in April

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 195,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 35,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,122. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $732.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.28 million. Equities analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PC Connection

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,553 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $180,883.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,066,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,730,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 55.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

