Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 251.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.27. The stock had a trading volume of 97,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,724. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4,735.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.94. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $288.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $19,458,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total transaction of $184,230.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,458,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,660 shares of company stock worth $3,615,519 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.