Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.96. 484,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,429. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

