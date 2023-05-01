Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.06. 118,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

