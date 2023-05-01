Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 373,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 103.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 185,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARI remained flat at $10.12 on Monday. 482,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,354. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a current ratio of 42.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

