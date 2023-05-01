Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,273 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. owned 0.22% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period.

FMB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 234,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

