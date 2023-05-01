Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,483 ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 108.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 396,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 206,101 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 142,820 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,382,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

UPRO traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $39.95. 2,274,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,013,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $53.59.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.