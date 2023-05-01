Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Makes New $520,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $303.00. The stock had a trading volume of 585,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,290. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.84.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,801,465 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

