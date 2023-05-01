Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises 1.1% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.79. 30,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,885. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $70.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $750.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.