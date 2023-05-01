Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 210,191 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 210,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,878,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 10.5% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $72.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,374. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

