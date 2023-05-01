Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Gap Up to $12.05

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $12.57. Park Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 526,518 shares traded.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after buying an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

