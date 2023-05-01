Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Update

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Park Aerospace stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. 77,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $267.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 599,080 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 644,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 371,881 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139,770 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,247,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,020 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

