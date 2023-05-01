Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 158 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.47. 925,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
