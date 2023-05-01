Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 158 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.47. 925,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.