Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Up 5.9%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $47.99. 237,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 544,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $937,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 437,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.