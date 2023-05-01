P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Buys $5,592,161.60 in Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago bought 4,739,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Trading Up 3.3 %
PIII opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
